Suzuki had an assist, one shot on net and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Suzuki provided the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's game-winning goal late in the second period of a game the Canadiens needed to put distance between them and the Flames for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Scotia North. It was the second point in as many games for Suzuki, who scored in Saturday's loss. He's one of several Montreal forwards enduring a goal-scoring drought and has just two markers in the last 16 contests.