Suzuki scored an empty-net goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Suzuki helped out on second-period tallies by Eric Staal and Cole Caufield to helped the Canadiens take a firm grip with a 3-0 lead. The 21-year-old Suzuki then added an empty-netter as insurance in the third. He's up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 36 shots on net, 44 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 16 playoff contests. He's picked up five points in as many games during the Stanley Cup Semifinals.