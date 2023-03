Suzuki recorded two power-play points -- a goal and an assist -- in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. He also had four shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots over 22:27 of ice time.

Suzuki's on fire, registering two points in three consecutive games. The goal was his career-high 22nd and the assist -- his 35th -- was the captain's 200th career point.