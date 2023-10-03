Suzuki scored a goal on his lone shot on net and assisted on two others in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory against Toronto. He also misfired on a shot attempt, had three hits and took a two-minute minor penalty over 19:11 of ice time.

Suzuki scored the game-winner in OT to give Montreal its first win over the Maple Leafs during the preseason. The two teams met three times over the last four days, and both lineups were dotted with players expected to be on the ice next Wednesday when the puck drops on the regular season. Suzuki will center Montreal's top line, flanked by Cole Caufield on one wing. The other wing could be a rotation, depending on which forward is hot at given stretch.