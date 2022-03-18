Suzuki scored a goal and assisted on a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
Suzuki set up Caul Caufield's power-play marker in the second period then scored a goal of his own midway through the third. It was the fifth multi-point effort in the last 10 games for the center, who has 15 points during that stretch.
