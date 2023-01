Suzuki scored his 16th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

The 23-year-old snapped an 11-game goal drought and ruined Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid by taking a give-and-go feed from Jonathan Drouin and chipping home a backhander midway through the third period. Suzuki has slowed down after a hot start to the season, but he still has 36 points through 43 games and remains well on pace for a career-best campaign.