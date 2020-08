Suzuki scored twice on six shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 6. His first goal came on the power play.

Suzuki was responsible for both of the Canadiens' goals, but it wasn't enough to keep their season going. The 21-year-old finished with four goals and three helpers in 10 playoff games. Suzuki looks like the real deal and he should be able to build upon his 13-goal, 41-point output as a rookie heading into 2020-21.