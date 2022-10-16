Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and blocked one shot over 18:17 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Washington.
Suzuki gave Montreal a 1-0 lead early in the second period when he chased down a rebound and executed a spin-o-rama behind the net. It was the first goal of the season for the top-line center, who has three points through the first three games.
