Suzuki scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Suzuki extended Montreal's lead to 3-0 in the final minute of the first period. He also put four pucks on net in this one and led all Canadiens forwards with 4:34 of power-play time. The 20-year-old forward has plenty of talent, and he's being put in position to showcase it with prominent usage as a rookie.