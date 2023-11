Suzuki scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He had three shots on net and two hits over 21:52 of ice time.

Suzuki was the trailer on a rush and one-timed a feed from Cole Caufield for Montreal's first goal, sparking the team after it fell behind 4-0 in the first period. It was the first power-play goal of the season for Suzuki, who has four goals and seven points over the last six games.