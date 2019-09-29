Suzuki scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over Ottawa.

Suzuki, showing great speed, raced for a loose puck behind the Senators goal-line, won a puck battle and circled the net for a wraparound game-winner. The play embossed a preseason that should earn the 20-year-old Suzuki a spot on the Habs' opening-night roster. The only decision left for coach Claude Julien is which line to put Suzuki. He skated on the right wing of the second line Saturday and was given 19:22 of ice time, including minutes on the second-unit power play.