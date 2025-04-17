Suzuki scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old center was involved in Montreal's first two goals of the night, with his own tally being his 30th of the season -- the second straight campaign Suzuki has reached that milestone. He wraps up an impressive regular season with a career-high 89 points and plus-19 rating, and he'll head into a first-round matchup against the Capitals with a full head of steam, having delivered six multi-point performances in the last 10 games while racking up eight goals and 15 points.