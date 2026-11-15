Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Suzuki cut Montreal's deficit to 2-1 midway through the second period, beating Mackenzie Blackwood with a spectacular spinning backhand from the slot. The captain reached eight goals this season, but his contribution wasn't enough to prevent the Canadiens' first regulation loss in 13 games. His established role as Montreal's primary offensive catalyst continues to provide dependable fantasy value regardless of the opponent, as Suzuki continues to average over a point per game this season -- he's up to 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in just 14 contests.