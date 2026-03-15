Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Suzuki found the back of the net in the second period with a snap shot, giving him 22 goals on the season. The star playmaker has been one of Montreal's best players since the Olympic break, notching 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in eight appearances. On the season, Suzuki is up to 76 points (22 goals, 54 assists), and if he stays healthy, he's on pace to surpass the career-best 89 points he delivered across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.