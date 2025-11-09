Suzuki scored a goal and posted a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over Utah. He also recorded three shots, one hit and one blocked shot.

Suzuki saw the end of his 12-game point streak in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday, but he returned to his scoring ways Saturday with a third-period goal. Easily one of the best forwards in fantasy over the first month of the regular season, the star playmaker is up to 20 points (four goals, 16 helpers), a plus-11 rating, 33 shots, eight hits and 11 blocked shots so far. If he's able to improve on his 12.1 shooting percentage, his numbers could look even better in the future, as his influence on Montreal's offensive is simply too big to overlook.