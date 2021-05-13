Suzuki scored twice, including once shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. He also had four shots, four PIM, two blocks and two hits.

Suzuki filled up the scoresheet for the Canadiens, highlighted by his short-handed tally midway through the first period and a game-tying strike in the final frame. The 21-year-old sophomore has found a new level offensively since late April, finding the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games (seven goals, seven assists). Suzuki will be a hot name heading into next year's fantasy drafts, especially if he can build on this late run with a strong playoff showing.