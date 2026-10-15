Suzuki scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Suzuki's tally got the Canadiens within a goal late in the third period, but they weren't able to tie it. The 27-year-old center is up to four goals, five assists, 20 shots, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over seven contests this season. Remarkably, his goal Wednesday was his first power-play point of the campaign. Once he gets rolling with the man advantage, he'll be a true force on offense as he looks to repeat his 101-point regular season from last year.