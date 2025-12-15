Suzuki scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Suzuki ended a six-game goal drought with his third-period tally. Over the last 13 games, he's been held off the scoresheet just once, racking up five goals and 11 helpers, with nine of those points coming on the power play. The steady center is up to nine goals, 37 points (18 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 25 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 32 appearances. His 13.2 shooting percentage is his lowest mark in four years, so he should be able to find the twine a bit more moving forward.