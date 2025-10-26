Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Pots power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
After being held off the scoresheet in the Canadiens' season opener, Suzuki has contributed at least a point in nine straight games. The 26-year-old is up to two goals, 11 assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 10 appearances. As the team's top-line center and arguably the most important forward, big scoring totals aren't unusual for Suzuki. He had 30 goals and a career-best 89 points in the 2024-25 regular season and should be able to sustain at least a point-per-game pace this year as well.
