Suzuki scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

After being held off the scoresheet in the Canadiens' season opener, Suzuki has contributed at least a point in nine straight games. The 26-year-old is up to two goals, 11 assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 10 appearances. As the team's top-line center and arguably the most important forward, big scoring totals aren't unusual for Suzuki. He had 30 goals and a career-best 89 points in the 2024-25 regular season and should be able to sustain at least a point-per-game pace this year as well.