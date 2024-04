Suzuki scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. He also had six shots, one block and two penalty minutes.

Suzuki struck twice in the second period to give Montreal a lead it would not relinquish. The first was an even-strength tally made possible Dmitry Kulikov's bad pass in his own end. The go-ahead goal came on the power play, a tip-in of a Mike Matheson shot. Suzuki's up to 32 goals (11 on the power play) and 71 points over 74 games.