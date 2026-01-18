Suzuki dished out two assists, put three shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Ottawa.

Both of Suzuki's helpers Saturday came on separate power plays in the first period. He's excelled on the power play all season long with 27 points at a man advantage, which currently places him in a tie for third in the league. Overall, the 26-year-old center is up to 39 assists, 54 points, 106 shots on goal, 37 hits and 40 blocks through 49 games this season. His two-way play has shown up on the stat sheet this season, as he ranks 20th in blocks among forwards in addition to his strong numbers offensively. He is well above the necessary pace to record his third consecutive season above 75 points, making him a staple for fantasy lineups in any league format.