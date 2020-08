Suzuki netted the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

Suzuki set up Brendan Gallagher's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third period. The 21-year-old Suzuki added three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Suzuki has collected two goals, three helpers and 14 hits through nine postseason outings.