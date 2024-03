Suzuki had a goal on five shots and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Suzuki snuck behind the defense and scored on a breakaway in the first period a little more than a minute after Florida had taken the lead. The top-line center has points in three straight and continued a march toward a career-best season. With 22 games left in the regular season, Suzuki needs just eight points to surpass the 66 he had in 2022-23.