Suzuki notched two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Suzuki set up Patrik Laine's power-play goal to get the Canadiens on the board in the second period, and he also helped out on a Juraj Slafkovsky tally in the third. Over his last nine games, Suzuki has five goals and 12 assists, with six of those contests being multi-point efforts for the captain. He's at 20 goals, 49 assists, 23 power-play points, 133 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 53 hits and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances. He needs just eight more points to match his career-high 77 from last year, and another five on top of that would guarantee Suzuki his first point-per-game campaign.