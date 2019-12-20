Play

Suzuki scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

Suzuki forced overtime when he knotted the game at 3-3 with 8:02 left in regulation. Suzuki hadn't scored since Nov. 20 and he sure picked a good time to break of that slump. The rookie has seven goals and 16 points in 35 games.

