Suzuki scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

He opened the scoring in the first with a quick rip off the rush from the right dot. Suzuki has a point in each game (two goals, four assists). That makes him the 10th Habs' player in the past 45 years to start the season with a point streak of at least six games. That's impressive for a 21-year-old. Suzuki's fantasy value is growing.