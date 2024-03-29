Suzuki scored a power-play goal on one shot, assisted on a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Suzuki scored Montreal's first goal and has tallies in three straight games, all Montreal wins. This one was special, as it was his 30th of the season; the Canadiens' top-line center has increased his goal scoring in successive seasons since entering the NHL as a 20-year-old in 2019-20. Suzuki has been on fire since just before the All-Star break, pouring in 32 points over 27 games.