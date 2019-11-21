Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Reaches double digits
Suzuki scored a power-play goal during Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.
The rookie provided Montreal's lone goal in what turned out to be a disappointing home loss for the hosts, but one that saw Suzuki score the sixth goal of his rookie campaign. The 20-year-old has found the scoresheet 10 times over his first 22 contests at the NHL level.
