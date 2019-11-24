Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Records pair of assists
Suzuki had two assists, three shots and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
On a night when the Canadiens blew a four-goal lead, extended their losing streak to four games and failed to get a point at home, they can take solace in a second-line combination that produced four goals. Suzuki moved from center to wing, switching spots with Max Domi, and they were joined by Artturi Lehkonen. The 20-year-old rookie is enjoying his time on the line, having registered four points (two goals, two assists) in the four games since moving up from the third line.
