Suzuki on Friday was not effective on offense as the Canadiens suffered a 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Suzuki, the youngest captain in Canadiens' history, did not lead the club in the offensive zone Friday. The 23-year-old center failed to generate a shot on goal in 21:30 of ice time, the most among the team's forwards. The 2017 first-round draft pick is coming off his first 20-goal season. He was credited with two assists against the Wild on Wednesday.