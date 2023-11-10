Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit. He added four shots on net and one hit over 22:32 of ice time.

Suzuki struck for a power-play marker early in the third period to give Montreal a brief 2-1 lead. It was the second consecutive game with a power-play strike for Suzuki, who later helped out on Cole Caufield's OT winner. The captain's slow start has given way to a scorching scoring stretch. He has goals in three straight games and five over the last seven, during which he also has four assists. Of note, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis broke up Suzuki and Caufield -- the team's premier offensive forces -- at even strength. Caufield was moved to second line in an effort to spread out the offense.