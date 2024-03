Suzuki scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot, delivered one hit and was assessed two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

It took Suzuki just nine seconds after Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado up, 1-0, to respond. He beat Casey Mittelstadt along the boards and went directly to the net for his 29th goal. The point raised his season total to a career-high 67 through 71 games.