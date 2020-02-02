Suzuki generated an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Suzuki helped out on Tomas Tatar's second-period tally. The 20-year-old center is having an excellent rookie campaign, with 33 points, 95 shots, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating in 54 games. That puts him pretty close to a 50-point pace -- Suzuki appears to be living up to his first-round (2017) draft pick pedigree.