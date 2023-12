Suzuki had a power-play assist, two shots on net and one blocked shot over 23:48 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

The Canadiens worked a 4-on-3 power play in overtime with Suzuki and Cole Caufield combining to help on Justin Barron's game winner. It was the third consecutive game with an assist for Suzuki, who has four helpers during that stretch.