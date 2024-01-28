Suzuki had a power-play assist, one shot on net, one block and one hit over 21:57 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Suzuki was the secondary helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's tally in the second period that put Montreal up, 2-1. The Canadiens' captain has points (five) in four straight games with three of those coming on the power play.
