Suzuki had a power-play assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nine seconds into the power play, Suzuki's wrist shot was redirected by Ryan Poehling for Montreal's lone offense. The assist gives Suzuki a team-high 20 power-play points. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Suzuki, who has gone no more than one game without a point over the last 25 contests.