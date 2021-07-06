Suzuki had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and a blocked shot in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Suzuki made the scoresheet for the third consecutive game, when he was the primary helper on Josh Anderson's first-period goal. It was the first time in the series Montreal opened the scoring. The second-year center has a point in 13 of 21 playoff games (seven goals, nine assists).