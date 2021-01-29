Suzuki had a short-handed assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Calgary.

Suzuki assisted on Tyler Toffoli's shortie to extend the 21-year-old center's scoring streak to seven games. He led Montreal forwards by a wide margin with 17:55 of ice time, which included time on both special-team units. Suzuki hinted at this kind of production last summer when he had seven points over 10 games in the bubble.