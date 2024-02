Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and two penalty minutes over 20:18 of ice time in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Suzuki had a wide-open side of the net after Juraj Slafkovsky's saucer pass and scored his fifth goal in the last five games. Prior to this recent scoring surge, Suzuki had gone 10 contests without a tally. The 24-year-old center extended a point streak to seven contests, during which he has 11 points.