Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had three shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Florida. He added four hits and two penalty minutes over 23:26 of ice time.

The Canadiens have cooled a bit after heady run under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, but the team continues to play better than it had under former coach Dominique Ducharme. The Habs' power play took advantage of a Jonathan Huberdeau roughing penalty early when Suzuki potted his 18th goal (eighth on the power play) just 29 seconds into the contest. The third-year center has 19 points over the last 15 games.