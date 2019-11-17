Suzuki scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Suzuki was part of a five-on-three advantage when he buried the first power-play goal of his career. The 20-year-old positioned himself to the right of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood and scored off his own rebound after Max Domi spotted him near the net. It was Suzuki's second straight game with a goal and third straight with a point. He started the game as the second line center, moving up a line to replace the injured Paul Byron (lower body). That's an interesting decision by head coach Claude Julien, who moved the more seasoned Max Domi to wing and let the rookie handle the faceoffs. That could be the coach feeling Suzuki is better deployed as a center than a winger, but the Ontario native showed he still has work to do at the dot. He won just seven of 20 draws (35 percent).