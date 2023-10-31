Suzuki scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Suzuki tied the game at 2-2 with his third-period marker. He also had the Canadiens' lone tally in the shootout. The center has two goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak, and he's up to eight points, 23 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine contests overall.