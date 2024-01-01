Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He added five hits and two penalty minutes to his line over 23:33 of ice time.

A Mike Matheson shot from the point bounced of Juraj Slafkovsky onto the stick of Suzuki, who beat Jonas Johansson from a difficult angle. The tally was Suzuki's 11th of the season and third in the last five games. Montreal's top-line center finished a productive month of December with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) over 13 contests.