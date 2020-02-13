Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Scores lone goal in loss
Suzuki scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Suzuki was part of the traffic in front of Boston goalie Tuukka Rask and changed the direction of Marco Scandella's shot with his hip. The rookie has shown great promise and hockey IQ during his inaugural season while centering Montreal's second line and occupying a spot on the power play. It was his 12th goal of the season and his ninth point in the last nine games. The 20-year-old center is third in scoring among NHL rookies with 36 points.
