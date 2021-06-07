Suzuki scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.
Suzuki got a piece of a centering pass from Cole Caufield to score at 8:52 of the third period. The 21-year-old Suzuki has collected four goals, two assists, 20 shots on net and 22 hits through 10 playoff contests. He continues to provide solid all-around play in a top-six role.
