Suzuki scored a power-play goal, had two shots on net and was whistled for a minor penalty in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton.

Suzuki sent a missile from the right faceoff circle, which has become his home and firing range on the power play, to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was the first of two power-play goals for the Canadiens, a sign the unit is breaking out of a 1-for-17 slump. It was Suzuki's fifth strike on the man advantage and 13th overall.