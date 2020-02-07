Suzuki scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks. He added two shots and a hit over 16:00 of ice time.

Suzuki potted his fifth power-play goal late in the first period, giving him seven points over the last six games. He is second on the team with 11 of his 34 points coming on the power play. The 20-year-old forward, who was sheltered by coach Claude Julien early in the season, has averaged 17:38 of ice time since the beginning of January. There may be reckoning later in the season for the rookie, but for now, Suzuki will be a top-six forward getting ample TOI.