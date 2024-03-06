Suzuki found the back of the net and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Suzuki dashed the hopes of the Predators extending their eight-game winning streak when he scored the overtime goal 17 seconds into the extra frame. He added an assist in the second period as the Canadiens frantically attempted to keep up with a red-hot Nashville team that scored two goals early. In Suzuki's past five games he has eight points (five goals and three assists), 13 shots on net, six hits and an average ice time of 21:14. Overall, Suzuki remains a valuable fantasy asset with strong upside.