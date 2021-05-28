Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.
Suzuki capitalized on a turnover by Alex Galchenyuk in the first minute of overtime. Suzuki and Cole Caufield combined for a 2-on-0 breakaway, with the former depositing the goal to keep the Canadiens' season going. Through five playoff games, Suzuki has two goals, 11 shots on net and 15 hits.
