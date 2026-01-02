Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Scores vs. Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki scored a goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.
Suzuki remains a key offensive cog for the Canadiens, and he's scored four goals over his last four games while also adding an assist, 12 shots, seven hits and a plus-6 rating over that stretch. The 26-year-old continues to find ways to produce and is averaging over a point per game in 2025-26, tallying 45 points (14 goals, 31 helpers) in 40 regular-season contests.
